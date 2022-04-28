The event also raised vital funds for Palace for Life Foundation's Made in South London campaign, with Palace for Life Chief Executive Mike Summers addressing attendees.

Speaking about the campaign, the launch of which Vieira featured in, the Palace manager earned an ovation by saying:

"Growing up in the suburbs of Paris I really understand how important a football club is. I think a football club is not just about what's going on on the field, it's about what you do for the community, what you do to improve the community. This Foundation is one of the best, if not the best, I've ever been part of.

"We are in south London and we were talking early on that when we talk about London we talk about Harrods, Knightsbridge, Kensington, but south London is part of London and there is a lot that football can bring to the community.

"I am proud to be part of this football club and what this football club is doing for this community."

He went on to discuss his first season at the club, players such as Joel Ward, who he called "a warrior" and what attracted him to south London.

Palace TV will share more from the event in due course.

Find out more about event sponsor, delivery company Leslie, by clicking here.