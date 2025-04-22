Super Natural Lager is a revolutionary beer brewed by a new process called Rowleyisation (named after Crafty founder, Stewart Rowley) and Roley’s Super Natural Elixir, which gives the beer its name. It has fewer calories, zero sugars, lower carbs and is packed with B-vitamins which aid brain health, mental focus as well as regulating mood and promoting healthy blood flow.

It can be sampled at this year’s event.

Set to take place in Selhurst Park on Saturday, 24th May, the 13th annual Beer Festival is always a highly anticipated day in the SE25 event calendar – and 2025’s edition will be no different.

Expect a festive summer’s day – filled with hundreds of beers and ciders from breweries both local, and beyond – with more information available here.

Alongside Roley’s Super Natural Lager, a wide selection of food and refreshments will also be available at the 2025 Beer Festival, complemented by a diverse range of entertainment throughout the afternoon – the ideal way to celebrate the end of the 2024/25 season!

Secure your 2025 Beer Festival tickets by clicking here.

Please note, this event is only available to over 18s; ID checks will be in place.