Each hole will be uniquely designed, with players first striking balls from the Main Stand, followed by tee-offs from the Holmesdale Road and Arthur Wait Stands, before ending from the Whitehorse Lane Stand.

The course, designed for all skill levels, should take about 90 minutes to complete, and features its own innovative self-scoring system ranging from eagle to double bogey.

Upon completing the course, players can then head for the ‘Clubhouse’, where more driving, putting, and chipping challenges are on offer.

Perfect for golfers of all abilities - and an ideal treat for Father's Day - don't miss out on a unique day out at Selhurst Park.

General admission includes:

Tee-off times between 07:00 – 21:00

Soft drink, tea, or coffee upon arrival

18 golf balls per player

Access to the Clubhouse

Add-ons available to purchase on the day:

Putting challenge

Chipping challenge

Long drive simulator

Extra golf balls

Non-playing spectator tickets

For a truly unique golfing experience at Selhurst Park, simply select a date and tee time from one of the three packages available here.

A £5 discount will be applied at checkout for Crystal Palace F.C. Season Ticket holders and Members.

This experience is run exclusively by Stadium Golf Tour.