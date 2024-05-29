20 years on: The 2004 play-off final – in their words

“The regime they [Dowie and John Harbin, sport psychologist] set up - the physical nature of it was intense. We had three sessions a day; boxing, swimming and all sorts. One day, early in the morning before even breakfast, we went swimming and then did some training and after training I remember seeing Gary Borrowdale bombing [off] - he was just gone. The training was so intense.

“Our warm-ups were almost a whole session; they’d last 45 minutes to a bloody hour. Then we would train. But the positives were that when I came back from injury, I felt fit and I was ready to go.

“John tried to keep injured players in and amongst what was actually happening, the momentum of it all. I remember his words were ‘One more round’. Going in to the play-offs or the last few games before the play-offs, he kept [saying] this slogan, this: ‘Come on, one more round. One more round.’

“Up to the final, I remember him drafting these t-shirts with ‘one more round’ on them and that just kept everyone involved. It kept the whole team as a family, as a unit. We were all geeing everyone on. However short or long your contribution was, you just wanted to be part of it.

“Working in and amongst Palace [in the modern day as Under-21s manager], with older supporters, I do expect people to bring it [my goal at Sunderland] up and I haven’t got a problem talking about it. I tell all the Academy staff every day anyway. So they know about it - just little reminders!

“It [the semi-final penalty shoot-out was nervy, and I was saying to myself: ‘I haven’t practised a penalty.’ But it just kept going, back and forth.

“Then obviously Hughesy [Michael Hughes] scored. I was like: ‘Flipping hell, thank God for that.’ But, to be fair, going past the fifth [penalty], you’re not really thinking: ‘Who’s the sixth, seventh and eighth?’ It did come to my mind that I might have a penalty and, if need be, I’d take it - God knows where the ball would have gone but I would take it.

“I was so relieved. So relieved that we had done it. There was no personal triumph for me, it was the team. What we - or they, because I was injured - what they managed to do was fate. We all believed, we all kept believing. As John Harbin was saying: ‘One more round.’

“I remember after, when we got back into the training room, the physio - Steve - opened a bottle of champagne and sprayed it right into my eyes. It burnt, it effing burnt. I turned round and it went right in, burnt like hell.”

Danny Butterfield

Full-back Butterfield featured a total of 269 times for Crystal Palace over eight years, etching himself into the annals of the club after experiencing both the 2004 promotion in Cardiff and 2010 dive towards administration; he recalled his Cardiff tale in 2019….