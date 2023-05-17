2012/13 - Part Two: Transfers, fortune and breakthroughs

Over the next two weeks, you can follow the account of Club Historian Ian King on cpfc.co.uk, telling the story of a dramatic campaign – with a little help from the stars of When Eagles Dare, now available to watch on Palace TV+.

Friday, 24th August

August 24th, 2012 turned out to be a busy day for Crystal Palace.

Defender Darcy Blake joined from Cardiff City and the rumours surrounding Yannick Bolasie proved to be true, as the winger was prised away from Bristol City.

However, most surprising was the acquisition of Brazilian midfielder André Moritz, who was expected to join Rangers until he rejected the terms of a trial.

On his way back to London, from where he would fly home to Brazil, Moritz was alerted to Palace’s interest and decided to chance his hand. He recalls: “There is a saying in Brazil: ‘If I’m wet already, why am I scared of the rain?’

"I was already in London, I already had a few days to change my flight – so, okay, I’ll turn up at the training ground and show them what I can do.”