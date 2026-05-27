Academy Director Gary Issott on seeing graduates reach European final

The visibility of that pathway, Issott believes, is vital for the current generation progressing through the Academy at Copers Cope Road.

“There’s a saying: you’ve got to see it,” he said.

“It’s so important that we’ve got that representation from the Academy in the first-team to inspire the other Academy players that want to get there.”

Indeed, Palace’s European campaign this season has also provided valuable opportunities for younger players to gain first-team exposure.

In the club’s final league phase fixture against Finnish champions KuPS Kuopio, the Eagles named a fully changed XI featuring four Academy graduates, with George King, Dean Benamar and Joel Drakes-Thomas all making senior debuts in Palace’s youngest starting side since 1982.

Despite controlling large periods of the match, Palace were held to a 2-2 draw after a second-half response from the visitors, with Christantus Uche and Justin Devenny on target for the Eagles. Drakes-Thomas also capped a memorable night by earning the supporters’ Player of the Match award.

But beyond the result and individual accolades, Issott believes occasions like these are invaluable for young players’ development – particularly in a season where Palace’s extended European and domestic campaigns have significantly increased the number of matches.

As Glasner’s side continue to balance Premier League football with a historic run to the UEFA Conference League Final, the sheer volume of fixtures has created more opportunities for Academy players to step in, with the Eagles now surpassing the previous benchmark of 59 games set by Steve Coppell’s 1988/89 promotion-winning side.

“I think it’s really important,” he said.

“The number of games the first-team have been involved in because of the success in the League Cup and the Conference League has allowed these boys to get opportunities because of the sheer volume of matches.

“It’s been so important.

“You look at Joel Drakes-Thomas and how well he’s done off the back of it – he’s also had Premier League exposure, becoming Palace’s youngest Premier League debutant when he came on just before Christmas against Leeds.

“One of the hardest things to do is get young players opportunities, and that’s what they’ve had this season.

“With more games, there are chances through injuries, suspensions and rotation, and then young players can step in and take them.”