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      Academy Director Gary Issott on seeing graduates reach European final

      Features

      Ahead of the UEFA Conference League Final against Rayo Vallecano tonight (Wednesday, 27th May, 20:00 BST) at the Leipzig Stadium, Academy Director Gary Issott reflects on seeing Academy graduates Tyrick Mitchell and Justin Devenny – alongside Rio Cardines and Kaden Rodney – reach the club's first-ever major European final.

      An integral figure within Palace’s Academy structure for more than 15 years, Issott has played a major role in the Eagles' rise towards the Category One status it holds today.

      During that time, the Academy has become one of the most respected youth set-ups in the country, with more than 40 graduates collectively making over 1,000 senior appearances for the club, while many others have progressed into the professional game elsewhere.

      It’s just a great achievement for everybody

      Gary Issott

      Now, as Palace prepare for one of the biggest night's in the club’s history, two Academy products have played important roles in helping Oliver Glasner’s side reach the UEFA Conference League Final.

      For Issott, seeing both Mitchell and Devenny contribute on the European stage represents another significant milestone in the Academy’s long-term development.

      “It’s brilliant for the players, the football club, the Academy – there’s no downside to it at all,” Issott said.

      “It’s just a great achievement for everybody.

      “As a player, you want to win things and play in the biggest games, and those two lads have been able to achieve that with Palace as well. It’s just really good.”

      Mitchell, now one of the first names on the teamsheet under Glasner, has started all but two of Palace’s Conference League fixtures this season, scoring against Strasbourg and Shakhtar Donetsk while also registering two assists during the run to Leipzig.

      Having joined the Academy from Brentford in 2016, the left-back rapidly progressed through the age groups before making his senior debut in July 2020. He has since established himself as a key figure in the first-team and recently became the youngest player in club history to reach 200 Premier League appearances.

      Devenny’s pathway has been different, but equally impressive.

      The midfielder joined Palace from Airdrieonians in August 2023 and quickly rose through the ranks, captaining the Under-21s before making his senior debut against Fulham at Selhurst Park during the 2024/25 campaign.

      After making 28 appearances in all competitions during his breakthrough season and helping Palace lift the FA Cup, Devenny has continued his development this term with 20 Premier League appearances, while also contributing to the club’s run to Leipzig with a goal and an assist.

      For Issott, while there are often signs a player may progress, predicting exactly how far individuals can go is never straightforward.

      “I think it’s really hard to predict the future and the levels players can get to,” he explained.

      “You know who has a really good chance, but I don’t think you can ever put a ceiling on where a player can get to.

      “Even Justin, when we signed him… now he’s had Premier League appearances, he’s become an international footballer with Northern Ireland.

      “You hope for that, but you can’t be absolutely sure that’s going to happen.

      “But that’s all credit to the players – the hard work they’ve put in, the sacrifices, the commitment. And the levels of consistency as well, certainly with Tyrick.

      “He’s been so consistent over the period of time that he’s played in the first-team.”

      You’ve got to see it

      Gary Issott

      The visibility of that pathway, Issott believes, is vital for the current generation progressing through the Academy at Copers Cope Road.

      “There’s a saying: you’ve got to see it,” he said.

      “It’s so important that we’ve got that representation from the Academy in the first-team to inspire the other Academy players that want to get there.”

      Indeed, Palace’s European campaign this season has also provided valuable opportunities for younger players to gain first-team exposure.

      In the club’s final league phase fixture against Finnish champions KuPS Kuopio, the Eagles named a fully changed XI featuring four Academy graduates, with George King, Dean Benamar and Joel Drakes-Thomas all making senior debuts in Palace’s youngest starting side since 1982.

      Despite controlling large periods of the match, Palace were held to a 2-2 draw after a second-half response from the visitors, with Christantus Uche and Justin Devenny on target for the Eagles. Drakes-Thomas also capped a memorable night by earning the supporters’ Player of the Match award.

      But beyond the result and individual accolades, Issott believes occasions like these are invaluable for young players’ development – particularly in a season where Palace’s extended European and domestic campaigns have significantly increased the number of matches.

      As Glasner’s side continue to balance Premier League football with a historic run to the UEFA Conference League Final, the sheer volume of fixtures has created more opportunities for Academy players to step in, with the Eagles now surpassing the previous benchmark of 59 games set by Steve Coppell’s 1988/89 promotion-winning side.

      “I think it’s really important,” he said.

      “The number of games the first-team have been involved in because of the success in the League Cup and the Conference League has allowed these boys to get opportunities because of the sheer volume of matches.

      “It’s been so important.

      “You look at Joel Drakes-Thomas and how well he’s done off the back of it – he’s also had Premier League exposure, becoming Palace’s youngest Premier League debutant when he came on just before Christmas against Leeds.

      “One of the hardest things to do is get young players opportunities, and that’s what they’ve had this season.

      “With more games, there are chances through injuries, suspensions and rotation, and then young players can step in and take them.”

      It’ll make them hungry for success themselves

      Gary Issott

      Other Under-21s players, including Cardines and Rodney, have also travelled regularly with the first-team throughout the European campaign.

      Cardines made his senior debut as a late substitute in our first league phase match, a 2-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv. Rodney, meanwhile, was handed a start in the final league phase fixture against KuPS Kuopio.

      While their on-pitch involvement has been limited, Issott believes simply being around that environment can leave a lasting impact.

      “Absolutely it’s invaluable,” he said.

      “For those boys to be around the first-team and go on that campaign with them, it’ll make them hungry for success themselves, even if they haven’t played a huge part in it.

      “It’s certainly going to inspire those boys because that’s where they want to get to.

      “Having seen it and having that exposure to it is only going to make them even more hungry to get there.”

      With Academy players continuing to progress through the pathway into Glasner’s squad, seeing Mitchell and Devenny contribute on the European stage has made the occasion even more rewarding for those working behind the scenes at Copers Cope.

      “To have Academy players contributing to something like this is exactly what you want,” he said.

      “It’s brilliant to see the journey the football club has been on and to know that Academy players have played a part in that.

      “For everyone involved in the Academy, seeing players come through and perform in these moments makes you incredibly proud.”

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