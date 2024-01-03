Chris Richards: A changing of cities, positions & idols

As the centre-back turned holding midfielder explains, it is that same adaptability – and that breadth of experience – which could serve him well as his run in the first-team continues for Crystal Palace...

This interview originally appeared in the Crystal Palace v Brighton matchday programme. You can shop for programmes by clicking HERE.

Chris Richards’ journey to Crystal Palace is a story well worth reading, if you haven’t already – the headline being that just two years separated his days of playing school ‘soccer’ on Saturdays in Hoover, Alabama, to assisting Robert Lewandowski and playing in the UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munich.

Richards’ athletic qualities afforded him the pick of his paths in a sports-mad nation: he declined prospective careers playing basketball – his father’s professional game – running track, long jumping and launching baseballs in favour of his eventual career path.

His journey launched him rapidly from spells with FC Dallas and Houston to the most surreal of switches to global powerhouse Bayern Munich – a transfer which took place only five years ago. He lived halfway across the world from home, learning German from scratch, and football from the likes of Franck Ribéry, Arjen Robben and Thomas Müller.

Then, in summer 2022, the chance to fulfil his lifelong dream of playing in the Premier League arrived with Crystal Palace. At the age of 22: another new country, another new culture.

The one constant in all of Richards’ switches? His appreciation of the big stage. “I think here, sporting rivalry is a bit more ‘life and death’,” Richards explains, contrasting its role on either side of the Atlantic. “Rivalries are big in sports worldwide, but they’re particularly big in the US.

"We try to make everything into a rivalry. It’s just American culture. Your whole family will go to a school, so you’ll go to that school, and your kids will go to that school... so if your friend doesn’t support that school… that weekend, you’re not friends!