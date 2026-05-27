'Cohesive and confident football': An analysis from Palace's European journey

*Please note that the views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Pat Rosanio, and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of Crystal Palace F.C.

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375 days before the 2026 UEFA Conference League Final, Crystal Palace experienced sporting euphoria.

The Eagles won the 2025 FA Cup - their first major trophy in the club history – and the Palace faithful reacted accordingly.

Whether inside Wembley Stadium, elsewhere in London, or even in sunny Florida, there were celebrations through tears, emotions, and a general state of disbelief.

Supporters understood the brevity of the moment, knowing not to take it for granted – a moment like this might never happen again. Now, just over a year later, it’s happened again.

Palace will look to win an unprecedented second knockout cup competition in as many seasons, as they face Rayo Vallecano in the Conference League Final.

Up to nine starters from last season’s FA Cup triumph will be in the Starting XI when the Eagles kick-off in Leipzig. These players possess the chemistry, experience, and mentality to raise the trophy. Using the numbers, it is possible to reflect on Palace’s European campaign and see how they got here.