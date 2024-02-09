Palace Academy x Football For Future: Building an environmentally sustainable culture in football

Crystal Palace’s 3-2 win over Sheffield United at Selhurst Park last Tuesday was not only a win on the pitch, but also off the pitch as it was a part of Green Football Weekend - the biggest climate-football initiative designed to bring fans, clubs, leagues, and partners together to address issues relating to climate change and the environment.

One of the key factors of Green Football Weekend was to raise the awareness of the issues of climate change not only to fans, but also to those inside the club too. The club launched Palace For The Planet ahead of Green Football Weekend, while the Under-16s were visited by Football For Future and took part in a workshop to increase their awareness of climate change and sustainability within the modern game.

Elliot Arthur-Worsop, Founder and Co-Director of Football For Future, ran the workshop with the young Eagles, said: “Football For Future has come to the Crystal Palace Academy and we've been working with the Under-16s, talking a little bit about climate change and sustainability, and how they're related to football.

“It’s part of the Premier League's Life Skills program and we delved into lots of different creative discussions around what climate change is and how climate change impacts football.

“The boys were talking about extreme weather, [on a local level] how they've had games called off due to flooded pictures and even AFCON 2023 [on a larger level], which is happening at the moment, being rearranged.

“[We had] lots of great ideas around how climate change affects football, but they were also talking about how football has an impact on the planet through transportation, the food that we eat and a lot of the merchandise that exists in the industry as well.”