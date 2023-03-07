Crystal Palace Football Club is committed to environmental sustainability and has made significant progress in recent years across a range of areas in efforts to minimise energy use.
An internal working group has been established, and in 2023 will publish a full Sustainability Policy. In the meantime, the below list details our commitment, some of our recent measures and plans for the near future.
Commitment
- As part of our Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme and Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting, we are developing strategies and initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and energy consumption.
- Sustainability is of the utmost importance in the Main Stand redevelopment project.
- A reduction in expected carbon dioxide emissions of at least 35% above that required by the 2013 Building Regulations was incorporated into the final design of the club’s Academy development.
- Our match day kits are made by Macron using Eco-Fabric fabric which is a 100 percent polyester sourced from recycled plastic and certified by the Global Recycled Standard.
- At the Academy, a planting scheme was carried out in the river to ensure stability and no erosion of the banks.
Clean energy
- Our energy supplier generates electricity from 100% renewable sources.
- Two electric mowers are used on pitches with a view to replacing all petrol powered machines.
- Our kit vans have been replaced with newer, lower emission Euro 6 compliant models.
- Solar panels to be installed in the summer of 2023 at the Academy.