Crystal Palace Football Club is committed to environmental sustainability and has made significant progress in recent years across a range of areas in efforts to minimise energy use.

An internal working group has been established, and in 2023 will publish a full Sustainability Policy. In the meantime, the below list details our commitment, some of our recent measures and plans for the near future.

Commitment

As part of our Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme and Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting, we are developing strategies and initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and energy consumption.

Sustainability is of the utmost importance in the Main Stand redevelopment project.

A reduction in expected carbon dioxide emissions of at least 35% above that required by the 2013 Building Regulations was incorporated into the final design of the club’s Academy development.

Our match day kits are made by Macron using Eco-Fabric fabric which is a 100 percent polyester sourced from recycled plastic and certified by the Global Recycled Standard.

At the Academy, a planting scheme was carried out in the river to ensure stability and no erosion of the banks.

Clean energy