Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

Crystal Palace Football Club is committed to environmental sustainability and has made significant progress in recent years across a range of areas in efforts to minimise energy use.

An internal working group has been established, and in 2023 will publish a full Sustainability Policy.  In the meantime, the below list details our commitment, some of our recent measures and plans for the near future.

Commitment

  • As part of our Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme and Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting, we are developing strategies and initiatives to reduce carbon emissions and energy consumption.
  • Sustainability is of the utmost importance in the Main Stand redevelopment project.
  • A reduction in expected carbon dioxide emissions of at least 35% above that required by the 2013 Building Regulations was incorporated into the final design of the club’s Academy development.
  • Our match day kits are made by Macron using Eco-Fabric fabric which is a 100 percent polyester sourced from recycled plastic and certified by the Global Recycled Standard.
  • At the Academy, a planting scheme was carried out in the river to ensure stability and no erosion of the banks.

Clean energy

  • Our energy supplier generates electricity from 100% renewable sources.
  • Two electric mowers are used on pitches with a view to replacing all petrol powered machines.
  • Our kit vans have been replaced with newer, lower emission Euro 6 compliant models.
  • Solar panels to be installed in the summer of 2023 at the Academy.

Energy efficiency

  • Building management systems are in place enabling temperatures to be monitored and adjusted automatically.
  • All lights across all sites are being replaced with LED in a phased manner, with an aim of becoming 100% LED operational.
  • Selhurst Park floodlighting is 100% LED.
  • The major redevelopment works at our Academy site had energy efficiency embedded in the design e.g. low energy lighting controlled with timers and motion sensors, efficient hot water heating boilers, ambient heating controlled with timers, room thermostats, and sensors
  • Across the business, we have installed remote electricity sensors that allow us to monitor consumption at a detailed level. This is being used to identify wasteful practices and to drive cost effective investment in energy-reducing initiatives.

Public transport

  • Our teams all travel to matches by rail or coach, unless absolutely necessary.
  • We are partnered with the UK's first green train booking service, Train Hugger. Train Hugger plant one tree for every booking made via a unique link through the club’s website and emails. Our fans pay the same price for their train tickets and make a positive local impact every time they book a journey to the match.
  • We provide bike storage areas for supporters and staff on matchdays.
  • We offer competitively priced coach travel to most away games for our travelling supporters.
  • After every home matchday, ticket holders are offered the opportunity to fill in a survey – which asks supporters about mode of travel. During the 2022-23 season, more than half of matchday survey respondents (amounting to several thousands) have travelled by public transport (53%), and this figure would be significantly higher had it not been for multiple train strikes.
  • A recent matchday fan experience survey conducted by Premier League polled 1,008 CPFC supporters along with 31,000 Premier League attending fans across all clubs (research conducted between 10 Oct 2022 – 30 Nov 2022, by Yonder and the Premier League). It found Crystal Palace fans over index on train travel to both home matches and away matches. In 22/23 season, 43% of Palace fans polled travelled to home matches by train, with 56% travelling by train for away matches. Personal car usage is considerably lower than the league average amongst Palace fans polled on matchday habits, with 35% using their car for home matches and 31% for away respectively.

Phasing out plastic

  • All disposable cutlery is wooden or non-plastic, as well as paper straws.
  • Coffee machines throughout the business have been changed from individual capsule to ground bean to further reduce plastic usage.
  • Water machines in all offices to ensure less use of water bottles by staff and players.
  • All bags provided at Selhurst Park for retail purchases (merchandising etc) are paper, not plastic.
  • Tens of thousands of plastic membership and Season Ticket cards have been phased out.

Waste management

  • Our waste does not end up in landfill.  At all sites waste is separated into general, dry mixed recycling, glass, and grass - enabling our waste management company to maximise recycling and sustainability opportunities.
  • To reduce food waste, on matchdays all hot food is sold at a 50% discount immediately after the final whistle.
  • To reduce the printing of matchday programmes, all Gold, Junior Gold and International Members receive a digital programme emailed to them/hosted on the website as part of their package. The Club also sells one-off digital editions for £1.99, which are promoted on social channels before home games – helping us reduce paper consumption.

Water

  • Remote water readers monitor our consumption helping us to effectively manage our consumption.  We have identified and repaired water leaks in our pipes using this system, saving water in the process.
  • Our Grounds team uses pitch condition monitoring systems and pitch irrigation systems to optimise water use at all sites.
  • A feasibility study is being done with regards rainwater harvesting at the club’s Training Ground and Academy.
  • Washdown bays at all sites are soon to be closed loop systems enabling recycling of any water used, with no contaminates being discharged.

Food

  • Vegan and plant-based food options are offered to all fans in all areas of the stadium.
  • Plant-based milk is made available to all staff.
  • Plant-based meals are offered to all Academy / Training ground staff at their canteens.

Biodiversity

  • A ‘compensation ditch’ has been constructed at the Academy to create a vibrant environment for wildlife.
  • 120 new trees are to be planted at the Club’s Academy site to improve biodiversity.

Communications

  • We proactively encourage all supporters to travel by public transport on all matchdays.
  • Palace For Life Foundation delivers the Planet League programme in local primary schools and shares via social media – this six-week programme educates young people on key areas of sustainability.
  • The club recently supported the World Wildlife Fund’s campaign encouraging supporters to consider their environmental impact.