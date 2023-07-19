OTD: Palace's stifling European debut

Hibburt described a vivid scene of fans spitting and brandishing knives in a ‘real hostile’ atmosphere, with the youngster – who was only 18 in the summer of ‘98 – ending his cameo in Turkey by clambering into a police escort with Terry Venables.

But battle-scarred enforcer Dean Austin – 28 and experienced by comparison – remembers a different experience.

“That’s what it’s all about,” he says nonchalantly. “I quite like atmospheres like that.”

Of course, Hibburt and Austin’s differing experiences come from the Intertoto Cup, Palace’s first venture into European-wide football.

The Intertoto Cup was an accompanying tournament to the Champions League, UEFA Cup and Cup Winners’ Cup. It hosted teams who failed to qualify for either of those competitions but, in 1995, became a route for teams into the UEFA Cup (now Europa League).