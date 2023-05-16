Pre-season in Prague: Palace's first-ever tour abroad

It was time to take the game around Europe – and Crystal Palace wanted in.

As ever, legendary amateur side Corinthian were leading the way, embarking on an Austro-Hungarian tour in 1904 where they put teams from Budapest and Vienna to the sword, before swatting aside Slavia Prague.

But the Czechs had caught the eye, and soon British teams were queuing up to take what they perceived to be the next footballing superpower. Bohemia, as it was then known, was the perfect place for successful teams to experience a new way of playing the game, and Slavia Prague became standard bearers.

Southampton, Everton and Newcastle United followed, while Slavia were so impressed with the performances of Woolwich Arsenal in a 5-7 defeat that they immediately adopted their red shirts with white sleeves as team colours – colours they still use to this day. Manchester United made the journey, coming out on top in a dramatic double-header.