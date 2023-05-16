Pre-season in Prague: Palace's first-ever tour abroad

Good luck, Palace. The English side won 5-4 in the first of, and the pick of, the games – which took place on this day (16th May) in 1908 – restricting Kosek to a single goal. Job done, as far as they were concerned.
Even more than a century ago, refereeing decisions were causing the same anguish. "The refereeing is the worst part of the game out there," bemoans a report of the tour in the club's 1908/09 handbook.
"It is extraordinary! It would be amusing if it were not so intensely irritating. I refrain from going deeply into details, but would suggest that if one of the referees we met should be ambitious to 'hold the whistle' in a league match over here he should bring his own Coroner along." Ouch.
Basking in their success, they made the most of their time on the continent, playing Slavia again a day later. Same opponents, even better result: 4-1 to Palace.
Over the next week, Palace would face more Czech sides: Hradec Kralove, Smichov and Kladno among them. They would win every game, score-lines including 7-1 and 10-1 in certain instances. Their European education was eye-opening.
With club sides operating as standard-bearers for English football, soon the national side followed suit. England – who had lost just three times in eight years and were, along with Scotland, the pre-eminent force in world football – headed on tour to Europe in 1908.
Their only two previous visits to the continent had seen them beat France and the Netherlands 15-0 and 8-1 respectively, and this trip continued a familiar theme. Austria were dismissed 6-1 and then 11-1, before a 7-0 victory in Budapest. The referee in the latter future Hugo Meisl, later to become legendary as manager of Austria’s world-beating ‘Wunderteam’.
Finally, England moved on to face a Bohemian side entirely made up of Slavia players, and won 4-0. Alright, they had kept a clean sheet against Jan Kosek… but Palace had beaten him first.
Twice.
