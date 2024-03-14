Palace Norway: The story of the world’s oldest Eagles’ fanzine

In fact, it would take almost a decade before he encountered another Palace fan – but since then, he hasn’t stopped building new members of the community.

Now, as Palace prepare to take on Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt, Crystal Palace Norway – of which Kai is a board member – have almost 130 members who make the regular pilgrimage to London, and whose fanzine ‘Ørneblikket’ (The Eagle Eye) has been running since 1991, making it the world’s longest-running Palace magazine.

“These football cards came in bubblegum packs in the 1970s,” Kai remembers. “When I was a little kid, we used to play with them in the schoolyard.

“One day I got hold of one with Dave Swindlehurst wearing the old red and blue sash, and I just fell in love with the shirt. I was about six or seven, and I decided there and then that this was going to be my team.