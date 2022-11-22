When could Palace's World Cup internationals be in action?

Preview: Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew could “hear the whole country” through his partner’s phone when Sulley Muntari scored for Ghana against Uruguay in 2010. He was watching from a hotel room with Olympique de Marseille and talking to his partner, who was following the game from Ghana.

“I could hear the whole country in my missus’ house and the whole area,” he remembers, “the noise and people blowing their horns. It was a moment no one can forget.”

On the bench in South Africa Ayew’s elder brothers André and Ibrahim joined the rest of the nation in feeling this could be history for Ghana: a World Cup semi-final on their home continent.

But it wasn’t to be. In one of football’s cruellest games Uruguay equalised through Diego Forlán and took the tie to extra time. Luis Suárez then blocked a goal-bound Dominic Adiyiah header in the 120th-minute with both his hands, and Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty. Minutes later the Black Stars were dumped from the tournament via a shootout.

It may have been heartbreak for Ghana, but for Jordan Ayew seeing his compatriots on the global stage acted as motivation – and this winter he will almost certainly walk in their footsteps against Uruguay once more.

“I saw that the country really, really, really loves football,” he says. “That gave me the motivation to be like: ‘I want to play in the World Cup, do well in the World Cup and I want to be in a squad where we put smiles on people’s faces.’”