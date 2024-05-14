David Ozoh: A life-changing year for one of our own

With Crystal Palace Academy due to enjoy a proud moment when the Under-21s host Jong PSV in the Premier League International Cup final at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night (15th May, KO: 19:00 BST) – an occasion Ozoh enjoyed when he started last year's final – we revisit the story of an U21s graduate who continues to do the club proud...

In the last 16 months, Ozoh should have been worrying about school or exams, the potential search for a first job or for a university place, the possibility of moving away from home or taking a year to travel around the world. Instead, he has played Premier League football at some of the country’s biggest stadiums.

In short, his life has changed. “It’s different – it’s changed a lot,” he says, sitting down to reflect on an extraordinary personal year. “I can’t really go out in Croydon too much anymore. I’ve got to watch where I go and the things I do, but I’m enjoying life now. I was prepared for it.

“I get people are in uni and stuff, and it’s crazy how I’m just playing in the Premier League. It’s just weird. I feel like our lives are just completely different. I get [friends] telling me stuff about school, and all I’m thinking about is who I’m playing the next week.

“They’re telling me about assignments, and I just can’t relate.” We put it to Ozoh, gently, that it is unlikely they can relate to spending the weekend playing at Old Trafford, either. The point is well taken.