Darren Powell’s side have enjoyed a strong run in the competition, going unbeaten in the group stage with two draws against Athletic Club and Feyenoord and two solid wins against AS Monaco and SL Benfica.

A resounding 3-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the quarter-final saw the side progress to the aforementioned semi-final to eventually set up the clash with the Dutch giants.

Much like last season, PSV have had a strong showing in the tournament. They won three of their four group stage games, which included 7-0 thrashing of Leeds United, before coming from behind at Stamford Bridge to beat Chelsea 2-1 in the quarter-finals.

It was a similar story for the Dutch outfit in the semi-final, albeit they were 2-0 down at half-time against West Ham United and fought back to win 2-3 in stoppage time.

The final is perfectly poised

