Programme feature: Gallagher reveals footballing education on the terraces

After another spirited performance against Brighton & Hove Albion, Conor Gallagher has sealed his second consecutive W88 Player of the Month award - and the Palace fan-favourite has revealed the footballing education that made him the player he is today.

Gallagher was voted Player of the Month for September after scooping the August award, capping a sensational start to his career in south London after joining on loan from Chelsea.

The midfielder spoke with the Palace programme prior to the Brighton clash - you can read the interview in full below.

Any other midfielder working under the tutelage of Patrick Vieira and, formerly, Frank Lampard, might be burdened by the expectations of those they wished to emulate. But for Conor Gallagher, the spirit of football has always been something more grassroots.

His perspective on the game seems to stem from experiences on the terraces on Saturday afternoons, or at the local park on Sunday mornings. His admiration goes not only to the great midfielders of his generation – although it’s safe to say that’s not lacking – but also to the teammates and friends with whom he’s learned so much.