He played every minute for Palace across the month, making it six consecutive league games which he’s been ever-present for, and earned over 47% of the supporters’ votes.

Speaking with Palace TV after collecting the award, Gallagher said: “I’m so happy and thank the fans for voting. I’ll always work my hardest and think it’s been a good month for us, for the club. I felt like we’ve performed well as a team.

“I know I said it last month but I think a number of boys could have won the award. Hopefully we can build on our performances.”

Hear more from Conor with our recent in-depth programme interview!