Gallagher, who was also named W88 Player of the Month for August, earned three assists from three games in September: two against Tottenham Hotspur and one against Brighton.
Conor Gallagher has been named Crystal Palace Player of the Month for the second time in a row, scooping the September award to add to his fantastic start to life in south London.
He played every minute for Palace across the month, making it six consecutive league games which he’s been ever-present for, and earned over 47% of the supporters’ votes.
Speaking with Palace TV after collecting the award, Gallagher said: “I’m so happy and thank the fans for voting. I’ll always work my hardest and think it’s been a good month for us, for the club. I felt like we’ve performed well as a team.
“I know I said it last month but I think a number of boys could have won the award. Hopefully we can build on our performances.”
Hear more from Conor with our recent in-depth programme interview!