Hollie Olding: "I was told I wouldn’t play again"

Thankfully, that did not prove to be the case, but with the global pandemic forcing a sporting shutdown in 2020, Olding – having already gone through so much at such a young age – was forced to show even further resolve.

Finishing her degree online, the footballer set her sights on returning to the game she thought she would have to abandon forever.

She explained: “COVID happened, so I came back home [from America], and it gave the me the chance to get back up to speed with the rest of the world because football stopped. I felt like I could use it as a chance to get my fitness back. It gave me that time to recover.

“I’m not going to lie, I really struggled [with the diagnosis], especially with the whole concept of it. I wasn’t in a good space in America because I was alone.

"I had amazing support out there – my coaches, and my physio, who was like a lifesaver to me – but I really struggled, because no-one knew what PE was and it was hard for me to explain to them what it was, so nobody knew what I was going through.

“It was very lonely and I suffered quite badly with depression. I had talks with club doctors about going on medication, but I thought: ‘I don’t want to do anything like that. I’ll get through this. I know I’ll overcome this’.

“Footballers and people generally have to be resilient, and I knew I’d need to be resilient to work on myself. I feel like a much better person for going through that.

“Now I don’t take for granted a session, or a game. I’m grateful to be playing. I’m grateful to be doing this as a profession, but at the same time, you have to realise that football isn’t everything. Your health really comes first.

“Everyone struggles with battles. It doesn’t matter if they speak about it, everyone goes through things, so I think for me it was [having] the understanding that the girls may come into training all smiling and bubbling, but they might have stuff going on outside. It was that realisation that there’s more to life than football.”