Hollie Olding: "I was told I wouldn’t play again"

Yet nothing could have prepared then-20-year-old Hollie Olding, living thousands of miles away from any friends or family, for the news that her dream was over before it had really began.
Four years ago, Olding – then a college student at the University of Pittsburgh, and a promising England youth international – received a life-changing diagnosis: she would require career-ending heart surgery.
Her status as a Palace Women’s player today is testament to not only her bravery, but her resolve, in the face of such adversity.
Recounting her story in British Heart Month – an annual campaign run by the British Heart Foundation to raise awareness of a variety of heart conditions and how we can work together to save lives – Olding’s tale began when she started to experience groin pain after a transatlantic flight.
Olding had moved to the United States as a 17-year-old to pursue the opportunity to both play football and continue her education, and had suffered fleeting groin injuries in the past – but this time, the pain only grew worse.
Having developed a cough and difficulty breathing in the following months, Olding was at first diagnosed with pneumonia – but a subsequent test revealed the presence of blood clots in both lungs.