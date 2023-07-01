Inside pre-season testing: Every test explained

A carefully curated programme of preparatory training, pre-season fixtures and a high-profile tour to Chicago and Detroit will all take place between now and that opening-day trip to Bramall Lane.

But after a well-earned month’s break, the first real test of the new campaign has already arrived for a number of the Eagles: pre-season screening day, which took place on Friday.

Arriving in small groups, Palace players who were not involved in international duty earlier this month returned to the training ground to undergo a range of important tests.

These tests are designed to provide benchmarks of players’ fitness at this moment in time and can often inform the basis for assessments made later in the season, such as players’ rehabilitation schedules.