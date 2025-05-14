‘It’s going to be scenes’ – Voices of Wembley: Riakporhe & Scotney

Both South London boxers are enjoying exciting new chapters in their career, with 35-year-old Riakporhe – who took on Chris Billam-Smith under the Selhurst Park lights last summer – having recently made his debut in the heavyweight division, winning out against Kevin Nicolas Espindola in Riyadh.

“The weekend was great,” Riakporhe beamed. “It was great to be back in the ring with a victory in my new weight division, heavyweight. It's very exciting times at the moment, so I'm happy.

“Boxing at Selhurst was like a dream come true. I can't believe that I managed to be one of the few fighters in history to have boxed at his favourite football club's stadium.

“I always wanted to be a footballer. That was my first-ever dream in sport – but because I didn't make it there, that's when I chose boxing. But I felt like I was a footballer on that day, because I got to box in front of such a big crowd and in a stadium on a pitch. It was surreal.

“I was honoured. I'm still annoyed off that I didn't get the result, but it is what it is – at least we did something quite special. I'm just happy that the fans that came out to support and spend their hard-earned money to come and see me. I'll forever cherish that. That's why I love Palace so much.”