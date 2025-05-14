‘It’s going to be scenes’ – Voices of Wembley: Riakporhe & Scotney

Crystal Palace will be hoping to pack a punch against Manchester City – something big-name boxers Richard Riakporhe and Ellie Scotney both know something about.
Both big-hitters grew up as Palace fans from South London, with Riakporhe – a former British and Commonwealth champion, recently turned heavyweight debutant – hailing from the Aylesbury Estate in South-East London; and unified super-bantamweight world champion Scotney a proud product of Catford.
Both have high hopes for the Eagles heading into Saturday’s Final – with Riakporhe even recently posting on social media about his premonition…