‘It’s in the water’ – Voices of South London: Chiwetel Ejifor

Of course, performing on the grandest stage is something that acclaimed Hollywood and theatre actor Chiwetel Ejiofor – who grew up a Palace fan in South London – knows plenty about, as he told cpfc.co.uk...

Just one look at his list of accolades is enough to tell you so: Ejiofor has won both a BAFTA and a Laurence Olivier Award. An Oscar nominee, he has also received nominations for two Primetime Emmy Awards, and five Golden Globe Awards, among others.

In 2008, Ejiofor was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE). In 2015, he was advanced to Commander (CBE) for his services to the arts.

Some of his fellow Palace fans will recognise him as the protagonist of the critically acclaimed drama 12 Years a Slave, for which he received an Academy Award nomination;* others, perhaps, from his roles in Marvel’s Doctor Strange films, or last year’s Venom: The Last Dance; or even comedy titles Love Actually, Kinky Boots and the latest Bridget Jones movie. Not least to mention his Olivier-winning turn on the London stage as Othello.

It all stemmed, as Ejiofor tells us, from a South London starting point.