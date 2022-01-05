Puncheon reveals Wan-Bissaka breakthrough session and Mourinho's message

The Palace favourite – who grins guiltily when his Lions hat-trick is mentioned – couldn’t hide his jealously of those taking to the field.

“There will be fantastic fan support,” he says, talking on the Palace Podcast. “It’s going to be… well, I wish I was playing!”

Puncheon will have had a personal interest when he tuned in on Saturday afternoon. He still keeps in contact with plenty of his former teammates that remain at the club as the Patrick Vieira era evolves.

“I came back in October to play golf with Macca [James McArthur], Dannsy [Scott Dann] and Kells [Martin Kelly],” he says. “They were just telling me the intensity they train at, and the way the gaffer is with the ball.

“For me, it shows what they are doing in training in the game. The gaffer is a calm character. He can obviously have a go, but that’s brilliant.

“I love the way they are playing so aggressively, it’s brilliant. I’d love it – if I was 28 again I would really be enjoying it.”