Jefferson Lerma: A Career in Pictures

Fittingly, his professional debut for Atlético came on 30th March 2013 against Millonarios, whom Palace are facing on tour in Chicago this summer!

The then-18-year-old made an immediate impact, starting nine of Atlético's next ten games. He recorded three assists in 25 in his first year as a professional and scored his first two senior goals the following year in a 3-1 win over Fortaleza FC.