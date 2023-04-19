Ward reveals reasons behind Palace’s recent run

At a results level, the contrast has been stark: a 2-1 win over Leicester City in which the club recorded the biggest gap in shots taken versus shots conceded (28) of any Premier League team this season.

A joint club-record away win in the Premier League, running rampant 5-1 at Leeds United. A first-ever top-flight clean sheet at Southampton, capped by an inspired Ebere Eze brace in a 2-0 win.

But for the club’s longest-serving player, Joel Ward, who spoke to The Monday Night Club on BBC Radio 5 Live earlier this week, the margins have remained slight.

In a wide-ranging interview, the Palace vice-captain praised the work of returning manager Roy Hodgson – at the helm for all three victories – while recognising that team spirit, togetherness and quality have also been at the centre of the club's turnaround in fortunes.

Ward explained: “There’s not a huge difference in it. The message when they [Hodgson, assistant manager Paddy McCarthy and first-team coach Ray Lewington] came in was clear: they wanted to simplify things; build from a strong, sturdy foundation; and let the front guys do what they do best. Certainly, in the last few games, they’ve done that.

"We went on a very tough run. We played a lot of the top teams, which wasn’t easy. Obviously, in this league, it’s all about results, and I think with Roy coming back in and taking the helm, it’s given people a bit of a lift, and a bit of freedom to go and express themselves.

“Everyone at the moment is on the same hymn sheet and the results have spoken for themselves.”