Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

Palace Leicester

Palace
Crystal Palace
Leicester
Leicester City
Sat 01 Apr 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City

Recent Meetings

Premier League

Crystal Palace
Leicester City
Crystal Palace

Head-To-Head

Leicester City
Games played
16
6
Total wins
7
3
Draws
3
Crystal Palace

Form

Leicester City
MUN
MUN
1 - 0
(H)
W
W
(H)
4 - 1
SOU
SOU
EVE
EVE
3 - 2
(A)
L
D
(A)
1 - 1
CHE
CHE
AVL
AVL
1 - 1
(A)
D
W
(A)
1 - 5
WAT
WAT
WAT
WAT
1 - 0
(H)
W
W
(H)
3 - 0
NOR
NOR
SOU
SOU
1 - 2
(A)
W
L
(H)
1 - 2
EVE
EVE
Crystal Palace

Season so far

Leicester City
7
Position
11
0
Won
0
0
Drawn
0
0
Lost
0
0
Average goals scored
0
0
Average goals conceded
0
