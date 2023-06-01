OTD: Salako remembers England bow

“It had been an incredibly successful season and obviously finishing up in third was madness,” Salako remembers. “It was typical of that squad: we took everything in our stride, took each game as it came.

“That season we won the Zenith Data Systems Cup, so we were back to Wembley again which was a well-trodden path after our FA Cup exploits, so [England] was on the radar. Now with social media and the coverage of the Premier League, everyone is tipping players to be in – that didn’t really happen back then."

It may have been a quirk of fate that confirmed his inclusion in Graham Taylor’s squad.

“The last game of the season we were playing Man United, and I needed two goals to get my bonus,” Salako remembers. “It was hilarious – I was shooting from everywhere, cutting inside... I look back and think I should have done more!