Jonathan Parr on going from Norway to South London, Wardy and Wilf, and Europe

This interview originally appeared in the Crystal Palace v Fredrikstad matchday programme. You can shop for programmes by clicking HERE.

He might have only been a Palace player for three seasons – but Jonathan ‘Jonny’ Parr sees only smiles whenever he returns to Selhurst Park.

Part of the promotion class of 2012/13, Oslo-born Parr – an energetic, accomplished full-back – made his breakthrough with a handful of local clubs, before debuting in Norway’s Tippeligaen – now Eliteserien, the topflight – with Lyn in April 2006.

Parr’s early promise earned him a move to Aalesunds FK at the beginning of the 2007 season, where he would win not only his senior international debut against Montenegro, but two Norwegian Cup titles.

Then, at just 22 years of age, Parr joined Palace in 2011 – and quickly became an instant regular in the side at left-back. Such was the impact he made, the defender won Player of the Season in his first year at the club, helping the Eagles to reach the League Cup semi-finals – including playing in the famous quarter-final win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The following season, after nailing down his place on the left side of defence early in the campaign, he continued to show great versatility and commitment to the cause, often deputising on the right flank when required.

His season ended in disappointing fashion with injury in April, but Parr’s 38 league games proved crucial in powering Palace towards the Championship play-offs, where his team clinched a ground-breaking promotion – one from which the club has never looked back, and indeed gone on to reach new trophy-winning heights.