Journalist 'Neef' Ekpoudom: How south London produces Zahas and Wrights

While music provides the main focus to his work, Neef also has a deep-rooted passion for football, having played for Hillyfielders F.C. in Lewisham as a child and spent time at Selhurst Park as a school student.

In his essay and this interview he champions south London as a hotbed of talent, but makes clear the risks facing the next generation:

“Arsène Wenger said this maybe 10 years ago: he worries about the production of footballers in Britain because kids don’t have spaces to play on the streets anymore. The environments that made a [Wilfried] Zaha or made a Wayne Rooney in Liverpool, or wherever, are just not happening as much anymore.

“As London starts to change and gentrification is a big thing in a lot of these areas, I see and hear stories of places people used to play are now privately owned and you need to pay £5 each time.

“For a 14-year-old with six weeks' summer holiday in which you want to play football every day, having £5 to do that adds up and is expensive. That is a worry. Also as the cost of living continues to go up and house prices continue to go up, a lot of people move outside of south London.