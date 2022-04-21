Journalist 'Neef' Ekpoudom: How south London produces Zahas and Wrights

“It’s definitely a risk and it’s definitely a worry,” Neef tells Crystal Palace shortly after publishing a well-received essay titled ‘How south London became a talent factory for Black British footballers’. The piece was described as “A brilliant read, beautifully written,” by Palace Chairman Steve Parish.
Neef is a culture journalist born in Lewisham and raised in Bromley. He “looks at unexplored pockets of Britain,” profiling various figures and documenting different parts of the country’s cultural landscape.
His roster of recent interviewees is striking – not least for its anchoring in south London: actor John Boyega (born in Camberwell) and rappers Krept and Konan (raised in Croydon), Giggs (Peckham), and Dave (born in Brixton, raised in Streatham) included.