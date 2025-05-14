'Kick-off's at 1:30am' – Voices of South London: CPFC Australia

While kick-off time for many of us will be at a palatable time of 16:30 BST this coming Saturday, tonight we hear from four Crystal Palace supporters clubs based on the other side of the world who'll be cheering us on deep, deep into the night...

CPFC Sydney (above)

How are you feeling ahead of the Final?

Lewis Dew: Very excited, nervous, and anxious – and at the same time, confident. If we put the same kind of performance as we did against Villa, we can lift the FA Cup.

What are your thoughts on this Palace team?

They're the best team/squad and manager our club has ever had! We play some very exciting football now, and it always feels like we are going to score.

I love seeing Muñoz & Mitchell running down the wing and getting the attackers in or around the opponent's box. It’s also good to see some goals coming from corners, which we have struggled with in the past.

As a group, did you watch the semi-final and if so, how?

We didn’t have a get together for the semi. It fell over back-to-back public holiday weekends and a lot of people were away, myself included!

I went away with my wife and two dogs, Del Boy & Rodney, to a place called Dungog. I got up early hours in the morning to watch the gam,e and got told off a number of times by my wife for shouting at the TV...

What was your favourite moment from that day?

Eze’s wondergoal! We celebrated the win with a few beers at a brewery local to where we were staying, and with a BBQ!