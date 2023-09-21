It’s my job to find answers’: Palace’s new Women’s Player Liaison Officer

“I guess the best way to say it is I just try to make everyone's day-to-day life a lot smoother and a lot easier. I try to take as many problems off of them as I physically can, without babysitting them.”

Working alongside new Head of Women’s Football, Grace Williams, and new head coach Laura Kaminski, Nicol’s new role sees her help get the best out of Palace’s players.

And if an unbeaten start to the 2023/24 season is anything to go by – although perhaps a better barometer would be the infectiously upbeat atmosphere within the new-look Palace squad this season – it’s safe to say the heart of Crystal Palace beats as strongly as ever.

“It’s an honour and a privilege that I'm trusted to be a go-to for these players,” Nicol smiles. “Sometimes a problem can be really, really important, but sometimes it’s the little things that are just as important.

“It’s not a common role yet in the women's game, so it's amazing that Crystal Palace have seen how important it is. I'm really excited to be the first one to do it here.

“The girls are really, really switched on and still take full control of their own life, but everyone can use a helping hand. I remember when I first moved down to London from Scotland [in 2013] and, if the role were common at that time, it would have made my whole experience much better.