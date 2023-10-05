The Eagles currently sit fourth in the Women's Championship table, unbeaten ahead of this weekend's trip to face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Palace are then set to return to Sutton the following weekend for an eagerly-anticipated capital clash against London City Lionesses – and you can book tickets now!

With the Eagles in fine form, and Roy Hodgson's men's team not in action that weekend, another rip-roaring atmosphere is expected at the VBS Community Stadium for the visit of London City Lionesses

Bringing together football and universal entertainment, Palace Women's home matches are the ultimate day out for the whole family.