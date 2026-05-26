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      'No issues generating chances': An in-depth analysis of Rayo Vallecano

      Features

      Sports scientist-turned-hobbyist analyst Pat Rosanio – better known by fans as @CPFC_Tampa – has been breaking down Crystal Palace games on social media for a number of years, having previously worked in Major League Baseball with the Toronto Blue Jays. Here, Pat presents a scouting report on Rayo Vallecano, our opponents in the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League Final.

      Rayo Vallecano will arrive in Leipzig looking to win a first ever major trophy in their 102-year-history.

      Led by manager Iñigo Pérez's direct and aggressive tactics, Rayo play with energy and passion. They will look to disrupt opponents early and often, leading to chaotic moments and opportunities for goals.

      Tactical Approach

      When out of possession, Rayo will quickly look to win the ball. Their Passes per Defensive Action (PPDA) metric is lowest in the UEFA Conference League, meaning that Rayo will not allow for short passing and will not drop back deep.

      Rayo are effective with their pressure, ranking 10th in high turnovers caused and sixth in shots created via high turnovers.

      As expected with a frenetic approach, Rayo are prone to fouling. They have committed the fifth-most fouls per match in the UEFA Conference League and have accumulated the second-most yellow cards.

      Across all competitions, Rayo have had no issues generating quality chances, ranking high in xG per match in both La Liga (7th) and Conference League (10th). However, finishing has often been a problem domestically. Rayo have generated 51.9 xG but only have scored 39 goals. This under performance is the second-worst across Europe’s top domestic leagues.

      However, in Europe, Rayo have finished at a much more efficient clip. In the competition, the men from Vallecas have scored 22 goals from an xG of just 20.12. This over-performance is fourth-best in the entire UEFA Conference League.

      In possession, Rayo will first look to play the ball forward. Expect the ball to go wide for early crosses to be made onto the feet of onrushing teammates.

      The Spaniards rank highly in both crosses attempted (first) and completed (sixth), although their success rate ranks just 21st in the competition, showing a 'boom or bust' nature to these passes.

      If the ball cannot be rushed forward, Rayo will instead calmly play it back to the keeper to switch play, or to hit long balls forward.

      Rayo rank second in long balls attempted, however, they are poor in the air, ranking just 30th of 36 Conference League sides in aerial duel win rate.

      Rather than focusing on winning in the air, Rayo look to win the second, or even third balls that follow.

      This shows why long balls can be common: they serve as yet another avenue to create dueling opportunities.

      Player to Watch: Isi Palazón

      A mainstay in Rayo’s attacking corps, the attacking midfielder leads the squad in Goals and Assists in Conference League. Previously a winger, he now plays primarily as a number ten.

      In the competition, Palazón ranks highly for many creative metrics, including assists (84th percentile), chances created (87th), and successful crosses (88th).

      Aside from chance creation, Palazón has shown his value in retaining possession. He rarely loses the ball (0.7 dispossessions per90) and is adept at winning fouls (77th percentile).

      Look for Palazón in the front line of Rayo’s press throughout the match, as his 10 regains in the final third lead all midfielders in UEFA Conference League.

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