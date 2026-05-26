'No issues generating chances': An in-depth analysis of Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano will arrive in Leipzig looking to win a first ever major trophy in their 102-year-history.

Led by manager Iñigo Pérez's direct and aggressive tactics, Rayo play with energy and passion. They will look to disrupt opponents early and often, leading to chaotic moments and opportunities for goals.

Tactical Approach

When out of possession, Rayo will quickly look to win the ball. Their Passes per Defensive Action (PPDA) metric is lowest in the UEFA Conference League, meaning that Rayo will not allow for short passing and will not drop back deep.

Rayo are effective with their pressure, ranking 10th in high turnovers caused and sixth in shots created via high turnovers.

As expected with a frenetic approach, Rayo are prone to fouling. They have committed the fifth-most fouls per match in the UEFA Conference League and have accumulated the second-most yellow cards.