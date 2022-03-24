Non-League Day: 1950s Bromley pitches, showpiece internationals and 60 years' support

A weekday night in south London, and a football fanatic is leaning over his kitchen table.

“I get all my Jackpot tickets cut up, folded up and stapled,” he says keenly. “Then when I get down to the ground on Saturday at around one o’clock, I start selling. It’s £40 to the winner and £51 to the club.

"But I’ve had to give up in the last year – I’m 74 and it’s harder and harder to get up and down the stands these days!”

This is Roy Oliver, a Bromley fan. And yet he’s much more than that.

Home and away since 1961, committee member for four decades, and the heart and soul of a vibrant football community, he has been jack-of-all-trades and yet mastered every one.

The romance of non-league football is what keeps him coming all these years later. It manifests itself in one familiar emotion.

“It’s the friendliness,” he says. “Everybody talks to each other, everybody is on the same page. The friendliness and camaraderie of people is what really appealed to me. You get hooked.”