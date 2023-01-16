On This Day: Lombardo lifts Eagles in final Palace appearance

On this day 24 years ago, the flair-fuelled Italian played his last match in Palace colours – a 2-2 draw against Stockport County in Division One.

In keeping with Lombardo’s time in south London, the backdrop to the fixture had proven as dramatic as the match itself.

Prior to signing, the Italian’s reputation went before him thanks to Channel 4’s Football Italia, the programme which broadcast his lanky stride, lethal instincts in front of goal, and trophy-laden spells with Sampdoria and Juventus.

After arriving at Palace in the summer of 1997, said reputation was only bolstered further.

With some hailing Lombardo as the club’s most exciting transfer ever, the Italian did not disappoint, scoring on his debut against Everton – a 2-1 win at Goodison Park on the opening day of the 1997/98 season.

In what eventually proved a topsy-turvy season back in the Premier League, Lombardo provided multiple moments of inspiration, including goals at Leeds United and, of course, Wimbledon, to see his side sit tenth in November.

Speaking in 2018, Lombardo told Palace TV: “I loved the fans, I loved the job in the moment, and I put everything on the pitch everything for this team.

“For me, it was my first experience out of Italy. When I came here, it was not easy because of the change in my life. My attitude was good, but I didn’t know the language, my teammates, I didn’t understand Steve Coppell, my manager…

“It was difficult in the first moment, but I thought it didn’t matter if I didn’t understand – what mattered was that I put everything into football.”