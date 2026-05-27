Our European Finalists: Ben Chilwell on his wishes for Palace & on Rayo threat

A year after completing his English football trophy collection on loan in South London, Ben Chilwell has not only been reunited with Palace – playing for RC Strasbourg in their win over Palace in the league phase – but also mirrored their progress in Europe, reaching the semi-finals of the UEFA Conference League.

There, the French club were eliminated by the same team Palace will come up against in tonight’s European Final – when Chilwell will be rooting for the Eagles.

“It’s been an amazing year, to be fair,” Chilwell reflected. “I was saying to my Mum that it's always been something I've wanted to do: just to go and experience playing football abroad – with a different culture, different league, different language.

“It’s an unreal city, considering I personally hadn’t known much about it beforehand. And a lot of my friends and family, when they come out to see me, would just say how beautiful it was.

“It was exciting going out there and it all came about pretty fast. Just living in a different country was just enjoyable, as well as the football, just learning – or trying to learn! – the language. It’s been fun!”