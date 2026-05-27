Our European Finalists: Ben Chilwell on his wishes for Palace & on Rayo threat
Palace are just hours away from the club’s first major European final – and ahead of the landmark match, we’ve caught up with a number of figures who have played their part in us reaching this stage, as today we hear from a member of last season’s FA Cup-winning squad, who’ll be backing the Eagles to the hilt tonight…
A year after completing his English football trophy collection on loan in South London, Ben Chilwell has not only been reunited with Palace – playing for RC Strasbourg in their win over Palace in the league phase – but also mirrored their progress in Europe, reaching the semi-finals of the UEFA Conference League.
There, the French club were eliminated by the same team Palace will come up against in tonight’s European Final – when Chilwell will be rooting for the Eagles.
“It’s been an amazing year, to be fair,” Chilwell reflected. “I was saying to my Mum that it's always been something I've wanted to do: just to go and experience playing football abroad – with a different culture, different league, different language.
“It’s an unreal city, considering I personally hadn’t known much about it beforehand. And a lot of my friends and family, when they come out to see me, would just say how beautiful it was.
“It was exciting going out there and it all came about pretty fast. Just living in a different country was just enjoyable, as well as the football, just learning – or trying to learn! – the language. It’s been fun!”
It would have been a fairytale moment for me if we’d got through the semis and played against Palace in the Final!—Ben Chilwell
As for Strasbourg’s run to the Conference League semi-finals, Chilwell said: “It’s been great just playing European football again.
“It doesn’t get any better in footy than playing in European nights. Playing Sunday, Thursday, Sunday, Thursday, you're playing more football, which is always what you want.
“Obviously, it would have been a fairytale moment for me if we’d got through the semis and played against Palace in the Final! That would have been a pretty full circle moment.”
They've all got the experience of playing in finals. I don't think it's going to be daunting—Ben Chilwell
Chilwell has previously featured in a European Final himself, having played the full 90 minutes of Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League victory over Manchester City in 2021.
He noted: “The big difference from the Round of 16, the quarter-finals and the semis is that they're over two legs, so you've got two opportunities, so to speak.
“But the Final is going to be incredible. The whole experience... just travelling the day before, how grand a European Final is, and the talk around it, a full stadium...
“These Palace players have done Wembley twice now and this will be different, obviously, as it’s abroad, but I think it’s going to be an unbelievable night.
“It’s mostly the same Palace group that's kind of been together for the past two years, and since I was there.
"The group's not changed too much, so you've got a group that obviously knows each other very well, knows how each other want to play, have played in major finals and won.
“They've all got the experience of playing in finals. I don't think it's going to be daunting. I think the experience in the group, that they've been here and done it before, obviously, with the two trophies in the last year, I think that's going to play a huge role.
“It’s a Final, it's a one-off game, there's going to be spells in the game where it's probably not going the boys' way – but it's just about navigating that and making sure you come out with the win.”
It need not be said that, without the FA Cup win which Chilwell played his part in last season, the Eagles would not be featuring in Europe this time around.
And the full-back has remained in contact with the Palace dressing room, enjoying the chance to play against them earlier this season: “It was unreal!
“I ended up being on the pitch before the game a bit too long, because all the Palace boys were on the pitch at the same time!
“I ended up just chatting to them for a while and yeah, obviously, after the game, caught up with everyone as well. Obviously, I was in the happier of the two camps after the game, but it was great to see everyone.
“I still keep in contact with the boys. Whenever Palace are on TV, I always make sure I'm watching, always looking afterwards to see what the scores are – because I loved my time at Palace.
“It was such a good time in my life. You know, the club, the staff, the players, the fans, the manager… everything about it was brilliant.
“I left on great terms and I always make sure that I listen to how the boys are doing and how the club's getting on.”
What can Palace expect from Rayo Vallecano tonight? As someone who has faced them – with Strasbourg defeated 1-0 in both legs, home and away, in the semi-finals – Chilwell advises: “They’re physical, experienced, and know how to mix it up with long balls and playing short.
“We had one of the youngest squads in Europe, Strasbourg, so it was a lot of boys' first European experience, first semi-final, and I think just maybe the occasion could have been a bit too much.
“Vallecano were physical, experienced, knew when to play long, when to play short. And yeah, they just obviously edged it in that respect.
“They don't concede. To be fair, we didn't have a lot of chances against them, and they've just got a few good players in midfield. They've got a big striker, big centre-backs that kind of just clip it in the channels for the striker.
“It’ll be a tough game. But, you know, Palace, for sure, when I look at the two squads, are the better squad – so I just hope that on the night they can get it done.”
Another trophy for the fans, again, would be brilliant—Ben Chilwell
Which brings us onto pre-match predictions…
“I think it's going to be an unbelievable night,” Chilwell smiles. “Hopefully, fingers crossed, Palace get the win as well.
“I just want to say good luck to all the boys. Another trophy for everyone would be great. And to the fans: safe travels out there.
“Another trophy for the fans, again, would be brilliant. And I think for Crystal Palace as a club, it would be amazing.
“For the history of the club again, to get another trophy… I’m just wishing the boys all the best.”
2026 UEFA Conference League Final
Crystal Palace v Rayo Vallecano
- Wednesday, 27th May
- 20:00 BST UK time / 21:00 CEST local time
- Leipzig Stadium, Germany
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+
- Visit our Conference League Final Hub