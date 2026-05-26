Our European Finalists: Roy Hodgson’s message to Palace fans ahead of Leipzig

Hodgson knows first-hand the challenges of preparing a squad to take on Europe, having guided Fulham – against all odds – to the 2010 UEFA Europa League Final.

The Cottagers’ run to the Final in Hamsburg – where they were defeated 2-1 after extra-time, after a wonderful goal from Diego Forlan with four minutes remaining – was impressive enough in itself, as they eliminated the likes of Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk, Juventus and Wolfsburg.

Playing 19 additional matches that season while finishing 12th in the Premier League, Hodgson understands the impressive nature of a team which can remain competitive in both domestic and European football simultaneously.

“We had a very small squad – we weren't geared at Fulham for that,” Hodgson admitted. “My job at Fulham when I got to the club in 2008 was to avoid relegation, which we did on the final day of the season with an away win at Portsmouth.

“We did our best to improve the team, but there was not the amount of money to spend that would have immediately made us stronger, so we were working with players that we knew – one or two I knew from Norway, and players like Zoltan Gera and Damien Duff.

“I think if you're going to go into European football, you've got to be very fortunate to have enough players to be able to rest them on a fairly regular basis, because it certainly affected us in the matches we had to play on the Sunday after the Thursday.

“We had a very, very tough competition – we played Roma in the group stages [drawing 1-1 at home], and Basel who hadn’t lost at home [Fulham won 3-2 in Switzerland]. We played Shakhtar, who had a multi-talented group of Brazilians, some of whom went on to be big players in England: Fernandinho and Willian, to name just two.

“It was a really tough run to the Final. But it was a wonderful spell, and meeting Atletico in the Final, they had a number of important players and big players – but we came close.

“It was very good for the club, just as Palace's run in the Conference League has been very good for the club as well.

“The Fulham fans still to this day remind me of the final despite the fact we lost it in Hamburg against Atletico. It's going to be very much the same for Crystal Palace and the Palace fans.

“They're going to be talking about reaching the Conference League Final for years to come, especially on the back of winning a major trophy.”