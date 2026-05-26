Palace in Europe: Former Selhurst star on why he pushed for Conference League

"It's a different game in Europe, different pitches, different referees and different styles of play. Even for a Premier League team, it's hard to deal with all of that when you haven't experienced it before.
"I've seen all the games and Palace always seem to have been able to get a result when needed.
"I actually don't think across Europe everyone would have had Palace as favourites at the start of the tournament. There were some very capable teams in the Conference League this year.
"So Palace have done really well in my opinion."
With his role at UEFA and involvement in the Conference League's creation, you could be forgiven he'll be neutral for Wednesday's game.
But this is a player who still talks about Palace and Selhurst Park with a great deal of affection, 20 years after his time as a player came to an end.
"It always felt like home," he adds. "I always felt that people were really passionate about the club. That just gave me a great rapport with the fans.
"They grow up being Palace and you could feel the backing from the fans was genuine.
"It for them wasn't about winning every single game necessarily, but it was about at least giving 100% effort every day.
"And for me, that is just who I was as a person. I think they like players who reflect the fans."