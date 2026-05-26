Palace in Europe: Former Selhurst star on why he pushed for Conference League

Aki Riihilahti spent five happy years at Palace between 2001 and 2006, where his all-action displays in the heart of the Eagles midfield saw the Finn become a hugely popular figure.

These days he is back in Finland working for HJK Helsinki, the club he had two spells at and retired from playing in 2011, as the club CEO. He was also the first Nordic member of the board of the European Club Association.

But on Wednesday night he'll be in Leipzig as the Eagles face Rayo Vallecano with a European trophy on the line.

A trophy that Riihilahti himself was actually involved in the creation of.