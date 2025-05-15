'Palace must trust themselves' – An FA Cup Final tactical analysis

On Saturday, at 16:30 local time, Crystal Palace Football Club will look to earn their first ever “major” trophy – with apologies to the 1990-91 Zenith Data Systems Cup – when they kick off against Manchester City in the 2025 FA Cup Final.

The preparation, passion, and unwavering support from local Palace fans will be on full display as they look to complete a Red and Blue Takeover and make Wembley Stadium their celebration hub.

At that same moment, albeit at 11:30 local time, a small (but growing!) group of Palace supporters will be gathering at MacDinton’s Irish Pub in Tampa, Florida to cheer on boys from South-East London. While not rare, these mee-tups show the magnitude of this match.

Whether one was lucky enough to secure a ticket, will be watching locally, or will be anxiously engaged from thousands of miles away, this match could be momentous in the history of Crystal Palace Football Club.

Let’s take a deep dive into how each squad may line up, potential tactics to deploy, and what each side needs to do to raise the trophy at full time...