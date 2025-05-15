'Palace must trust themselves' – An FA Cup Final tactical analysis

But Palace stick to their fast and direct gameplan, they can exploit some of Manchester City’s defensive weaknesses.
This iteration of Manchester City is not a strong-tackling side. In fact, they sit 10th in the Premier League in tackle win rate and 18th in tackle rate against dribblers. They also are prone to a mistake, as they sit 15th in defensive errors leading to a shot.
By quickly playing progressive vertical passes after winning back possession, Palace could look to elicit defensive errors which create opportunities for chances.
Defensively, Crystal Palace must trust themselves. They have recorded the fewest errors leading to shots in the Premier League.
Oliver Glasner has them well-drilled and organised. They mustn’t fear the talent of Man City, or they could fall right into Pep Guardiola’s hands.
From a Manchester City perspective, they must look to control the pace and limit transitional moments. If this becomes a match of short passing in the Palace defensive third, the advantage will edge heavily toward the men from Manchester.
Defensively, Manchester City will look to limit Palace’s deadly counters by quickly implementing a counter-press whenever the ball is lost. If not effective, look for City players to commit some strategic fouls to slow down the match and limit the Eagles getting out into space where they are most dangerous.