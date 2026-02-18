Palace on Tour: The European journey so far

The Eagles have already travelled far and wide across the continent, with Mostar our fifth European away day of the campaign.

Norway, Poland, France and the Republic of Ireland have already provided the stage for some historic away days. In total, we've already clocked up 5,386 miles combined in our various travels so far – hopefully with plenty more still to come.

The historical capital of Herzegovina, Mostar, is the next stop on Palace's European adventure.

A win over two legs would set us up for a Round of 16 clash against either Cypriot Cup winners AEK Larnaca or German side Mainz 05.

But before we look ahead, let's recap on some of the best moments from our European trips so far.