Today, we hear from none other than Gary Cahill – a man who lifted three European trophies during a glittering Chelsea career, and later brought that experience to South London during a formative spell in the Premier League...
Our European Finalists: Gary Cahill on what will 'make a massive difference' in Leipzig
Crystal Palace’s first-ever major European final is just one day away – and ahead of the occasion, we’re delighted to share a range of stories from those who have experienced football’s biggest stages on the continent, from former players and stars who have worn the famous red and blue jersey…
I absolutely loved it at Palace—Gary Cahill
Cahill arrived at Selhurst Park in the summer of 2019 as a free agent following his departure from Chelsea, quickly becoming a regular and reliable presence at the heart of a well-organised Roy Hodgson defence. He went on to make 47 appearances across two successful seasons in red and blue.
Looking back on his time in SE25, Cahill’s affection for the club is still very much evident.
“I absolutely loved it at Palace,” he said.
“Coming out of Chelsea and going into that environment – the Chairman Steve Parish, the players, the whole setup – I really enjoyed my time there. It was a really good club to be part of.”
Cahill joined a squad that, at the time, still carried a strong experienced core which had underpinned Palace’s Premier League stability in previous seasons.
Alongside him were established figures such as Mamadou Sakho, Andros Townsend, James McCarthy, Wayne Hennessey and Patrick van Aanholt – players who had formed part of that long-standing Premier League group in SE25.
But as Cahill reflects, the direction of travel was already beginning to shift during his time at the club.
“When I first came in, there were still a lot of lads there who had been part of that Premier League period and really understood what the club was about,” he said.
“But you could feel it starting to move on a little bit. Players were coming towards the end of contracts, the squad was gradually changing, and the club was preparing for a bit of a transition.”
That transition became more pronounced following his departure in August 2021, as Palace underwent a broader squad refresh ahead of Patrick Vieira’s arrival as manager.
The period marked the introduction of a younger, more dynamic group of players, including Marc Guéhi, Joachim Andersen, Michael Olise and Conor Gallagher – part of a new wave that would go on to shape the next stage of the club’s development.
And while Cahill had already moved on, he could still see the early signs of that evolution beginning to take shape.
“It wasn’t just one or two changes,” he explained. “It was more of a proper shift in the squad over time, a bit of a reset really.
“And when you’ve got that level of change, it does take a bit of time to settle.
"But you could see the intention – bringing in younger players, players with energy, players who could develop together. And that’s what’s happened.”
Europe is where players want to be—Gary Cahill
For Cahill, that process has ultimately led to a landmark moment in the club’s history – with Palace now competing in their first-ever major European final. It is an achievement he admits he follows with genuine pride.
“I still look at Palace and hope they do well because I’ve got really fond memories of my time there,” he said. “To see them win the FA Cup, the Community Shield, and now be in Europe – it’s brilliant.
“But to go all the way to a final is a phenomenal achievement. That’s not easy in any competition.”
Cahill’s own European pedigree adds further weight to that assessment.
During his time at Chelsea, he competed across seven seasons in European competition, winning both the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League – the latter on two occasions – and featuring in multiple finals across different campaigns.
It is an experience he describes as defining to his career.
“It’s where players want to be,” he said. “You’re playing against the best teams, travelling across Europe, and everything changes slightly – the rhythm, the preparation, even the pressure.
“In the Premier League, every game is intense, but Europe brings something different. Different styles, different atmospheres, different challenges away from home.
“And ultimately, that’s why clubs push so hard to get into it – because those nights, those experiences, and the chance to win trophies are what stay with you.”
If it's your night, it stays with you forever—Gary Cahill
Despite spending just two seasons in South London – including one heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic – Cahill still speaks warmly about his connection with supporters.
He quickly understood the intensity of Selhurst Park, having experienced it both as an opponent and as a home player.
“I knew Selhurst from playing there before,” he said. “So I knew how loud it was, how passionate the fans are, how much they get behind the team.
“But when you’re playing for them, it’s different. You really feel that support. It’s one of those grounds where the atmosphere can really lift you.
“I had a great relationship with the fans. They were brilliant with me from day one, and I always tried to give everything I had in return.”
And as Palace prepare for one of the biggest night's in their history, Cahill is clear about the role supporters will play once again.
“It makes a massive difference,” he said. “If it’s anything like Selhurst, they’ll be incredible. That support becomes a real 12th man.
“These are the nights players live for – the travel, the build-up, the anticipation. It’s what you grow up dreaming about.
“And for the fans as well, it’s one of those occasions you’ll never forget if it goes your way.”
Finally, he offers a simple message to those making the journey – shaped by years at the highest level of European football.
“Get there safe, enjoy every minute, and back the team like you always do,” he said.
“Because nights like this don’t come around often. And if it’s your night, it stays with you forever.”
2026 UEFA Conference League Final
Crystal Palace v Rayo Vallecano
- Wednesday, 27th May
- 20:00 BST UK time / 21:00 CEST local time
- Leipzig Stadium, Germany
- Live audio commentary on Palace TV+
- Visit our Conference League Final Hub