Our European Finalists: Gary Cahill on what will 'make a massive difference' in Leipzig

Cahill arrived at Selhurst Park in the summer of 2019 as a free agent following his departure from Chelsea, quickly becoming a regular and reliable presence at the heart of a well-organised Roy Hodgson defence. He went on to make 47 appearances across two successful seasons in red and blue.

Looking back on his time in SE25, Cahill’s affection for the club is still very much evident.

“I absolutely loved it at Palace,” he said.

“Coming out of Chelsea and going into that environment – the Chairman Steve Parish, the players, the whole setup – I really enjoyed my time there. It was a really good club to be part of.”

Cahill joined a squad that, at the time, still carried a strong experienced core which had underpinned Palace’s Premier League stability in previous seasons.

Alongside him were established figures such as Mamadou Sakho, Andros Townsend, James McCarthy, Wayne Hennessey and Patrick van Aanholt – players who had formed part of that long-standing Premier League group in SE25.

But as Cahill reflects, the direction of travel was already beginning to shift during his time at the club.

“When I first came in, there were still a lot of lads there who had been part of that Premier League period and really understood what the club was about,” he said.

“But you could feel it starting to move on a little bit. Players were coming towards the end of contracts, the squad was gradually changing, and the club was preparing for a bit of a transition.”