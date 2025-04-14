Pioneering Palace: The background to us turning professional, 120 years ago today...

The first FA Cup Final had been held at the Surrey Cricket Ground, the Oval, in 1872, and apart from on two occasions, it was held at the Oval every year until 1892. This was little surprise, given that the FA Cup had been the brainchild of ex-Crystal Palace footballer, Charles Alcock, who combined his role as Secretary of the FA with that of being the Secretary of Surrey County Cricket Club.
But, like the Crystal Palace cricket pitch in the 1870s, the winter football, and in particular the FA Cup Final – with its enormous crowd – was damaging the sacred wicket. Responding to members’ concerns, by January 1893, the Sporting Life was reporting ‘the Surrey Cricket Club have decided not to play any more football in the centre of the ground at the Oval. This virtually means that the final tie for the Association Cup and the international with Scotland will have to be played elsewhere.'
There was no suitable alternative venue in London and, given the increasing dominance of the new Northern and Midlands professional clubs (the professional Football League had been created in 1888), a venue was sought in the North.
The FA eventually decided on the new enclosure at the Manchester Athletic Club’s Fallowfield Stadium for the Final between Wolves and Everton. The official attendance at Fallowfield was 45,000 but unofficially it was estimated at 60,000, far in excess of the stadium’s maximum capacity.
Overcrowding delayed the kick-off, and the match was repeatedly interrupted by crowd encroachment, which at one stage included occupying one of the goals and which was only beaten back by police reinforcements, so the FA were forced to think again for the 1894 Final.