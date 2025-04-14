Pioneering Palace: The background to us turning professional, 120 years ago today...

They chose Everton’s new ground at Goodison Park, but only 37,000 turned up, many fearing they might be crushed if there was a repeat of the previous year’s chaos. It was clear to the FA that neither had been a suitable venue for the Cup Final. But where to go?

The Crystal Palace Company was always looking for new sources of revenue – and the bigger, the better. So, in 1894, possibly realising that football would not be returning to the Oval and that there were no other suitable venues for well-attended football matches in the capital, Henry Gillman, the Entertainments Manager at the Palace, put forward the novel idea of filling in the large, neglected fountains and basins in front of the main terrace and turning them into a giant football stadium and sports arena, big enough to host the FA Cup Final.

It was a highly risky gamble, but it turned out to be a decision which was to put the Crystal Palace firmly on the British football map for the next 20 years and was crucial to turning the amateur Crystal Palace Football Club, which had played there since the 1860s, into a professional outfit.

The Crystal Palace directors took to the idea with enthusiasm. From an article in the Evening Standard in May 1894, it was clear that the Palace directors did not see this as just another football ground. The two great fountains in the lower basins would be done away with to form the site of the new football stadium. The fountains formed a natural amphitheatre of grassy banks which could accommodate many thousands of standing and seated spectators.

Above all, the Crystal Palace Company had long experience of dealing with very large crowds, so they were confident they could handle a Cup Final. John Aird & Sons were given the contract to build the new stadium and they undertook to complete the construction by October 1894, well in time for the 1895 Cup Final the following spring.

Work got underway and as the new football ground neared completion, the directors of the Crystal Palace Company had no hesitation in approaching the Football Association with an offer to stage the 1895 Cup Final.

The Palace gave the FA an offer they could barely refuse: a guarantee of £1,225 to play the Final at the Palace and sixpence a head for every person over 20,000 that went through the Crystal Palace turnstiles.

Their offer was accepted at an FA Committee meeting in Derby on 9th March and it was decided that the first Final would be played at the Palace on 20th April, 1895. The footballing press eagerly looked forward to the opening of this splendid new stadium.