The story of how Crystal Palace F.C. turned professional – 120 years ago today

Part One of historian Peter Manning's story set the scene for the development, explaining why the Crystal Palace Company began fielding its own amateur team.

In Part Two, Peter delves into the precise events which led to us turning professional in 1905...

In the first part of this story, we saw how the Crystal Palace Company had taken a high-risk gamble in 1895, filling in their two massive, but dilapidated fountains and basins to build the largest football stadium in Europe. Their aim was to host the FA Cup Final which had been booted out of Surrey Cricket Club’s ground at The Oval because it had increasingly damaged the first-class cricket pitch.

The gamble turned out to be a massive success as the FA accepted the Palace as it its new home for the Cup Final. It was a great success from the start, and the Palace went on to host 20 FA Cup Finals, which generated the largest crowds in world football, and were so popular they would become recognised as an unofficial English bank holiday.

On the back of the successful hosting of a large Cup Final crowd, the Crystal Palace Company wanted to use its state-of-the-art stadium to tap further into the growing number of supporters that football was generating. As mentioned in Part One, the Company tried fielding its amateur Crystal Palace team against a leading side, Cup holders Aston Villa in November 1895, but it did not attract the crowds that the Crystal Palace Company hoped for.

A second Cup Final was held in April 1896, between Sheffield Wednesday and Wolves, and again the crowds flocked to see it, with an estimated near 60,000 fans creating another world record for attendance. By contrast, the Crystal Palace company continued to try out its own amateur team – with further matches in 1896 and 1897 – but without any great success.

In April 1897, the FA added a further welcome match to the Palace calendar, with the first England v Scotland international to be held there, which drew a very healthy 35,000 fans.

By early 1898 the Crystal Palace had become the recognised venue for all the major football matches, including the London Junior final; The Sheriff of London’s Charity Shield in front of 20,000 people; the replay of both the Charity Shield and the F.A. Cup semi-final between Nottingham Forest and Southampton; as well as the FA Cup Final.

Then came a turning point. The suburban areas of London had expanded rapidly in the 19th century and, in 1899, a new County of London was carved out of their existing counties.

The entrepreneurial Crystal Palace Company saw yet another opportunity and announced it would create a London County Cricket Club. It would lay a new, first-class cricket pitch and hire the most renowned cricketer of the 19th century, Dr. W. G. Grace, to be its manager and director of sport for the company.