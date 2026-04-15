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      Seconds from glory: Italian former Inter star Nicola Ventola's Palace story

      Features

      Go to any club and you won’t find many players who played just a handful of times two decades ago, but are still remembered fondly by supporters.

      Nicola Ventola recently told the matchday programme – in advance of Palace's UEFA Conference League quarter-final against Fiorentina, the side he scored on his Inter Milan debut against – that on the occasions when he has run into Palace fans over the years, he is always greeted warmly.

      Maybe that’s because in an alternate universe Ventola, following a difficult season with injuries, scored the goal that kept Palace in the Premier League against the odds, way back in 2005.

      This interview was initially published in the Crystal Palace v Fiorentina special-edition programme - you can buy previous issues of the matchday programme by clicking HERE.

      It is soon coming up to 21 years since Ventola’s moment of magic against Southampton that temporarily had the Eagles heading towards safety.

      Speaking to Ventola, even through the medium of Zoom, you feel that part of him is still running down the touchline to celebrate as Selhurst Park erupts.

      But how did a player who had burst onto the scene at hometown club Bari, before a move to European giants Inter Milan, eventually end up in South London?

      "This was my dream, to try to come to the Premier League. My way to play football made the Premier League a good choice, because I was fast, I was physical.

      “I was really happy to come to Crystal Palace.

      “I believed it would suit my game. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out, but I still loved my time because, with respect to Italian football, it was a completely different atmosphere in England.”

      Ventola was part of 11 new signings that summer after Palace’s 2003/04 promotion. Naturally, some arrivals fitted in better than others.

      The head coach... his English was difficult for me to understand – it was quite complicated!

      Nicola Ventola

      But although fitness issues were to prove a barrier, the Italian quickly settled in to life in London.

      “The problem is that I had too much time to enjoy the city and the lifestyle, even though I came because I wanted to play football,” he smiles, referencing those injury battles.

      “But I really enjoyed London and I still come over a lot. My son is studying there and is now in his second year of university. The life in England for me was good, but it was not my objective, that was to play.

      “There were a lot of different nationalities and it was a really mixed dressing room. The head coach, Iain Dowie… his English was difficult for me to understand – it was quite complicated!

      "Fortunately there was an Italian-Australian, Anthony Danze, who translated a lot for me. When I first joined my English was not good, so he made a big difference for me.”

      Although the Premier League was already on the way to becoming the best league in Europe, it wasn’t quite what it is today.

      The football was less international and it took some adapting to. Ventola clearly had the quality – he was part of an extremely talented Inter squad just a few years earlier.

      And his suspicions of English football suiting him would prove correct.

      “It was a different Premier League back then,” he adds. “I think apart from [Arsene] Wenger at Arsenal and [José] Mourinho at Chelsea, the majority of the coaches were UK based.

      “But actually it worked for me. It was less static than nowadays. If you had good intelligence and movement, I thought you’d do well in the Premier League at the time.

      “I think it suited me and that shows, in one match I got a penalty, one match I was scoring. It’s why I’m disappointed I didn’t have longer.

      “In my head I could still have a second phase of my career in the Premier League, but it didn’t happen."

      It was hard but I never didn’t believe I could come back and play

      Nicola Ventola

      Ventola made a relatively fast start. He looked lively when he made his debut in a defeat at Fratton Park, replacing Joonas Kolkka.

      A week later against Manchester City, as the Italian mentions, he won a penalty following a charging run into the area.Andy Johnson, as he so often did that year, converted from the spot.

      Ventola was making a difference and pushing for a start.

      Then came the horrendous luck with injuries. A knee problem that ruled him out for a few months was followed by a tibia fracture after landing awkwardly in training.

      Ventola was unable to help the team in the search for points, yet mentally he stayed strong, and continued to push his way back towards fitness.

      “It was difficult because of how long I was injured,” he reflects. “I was working alone with a fitness coach, but he helped me a lot.

      “Another who really helped – a guy I’m still in contact with − is Aki Riihilahti. He helped me a lot. I think he was the real leader in that team, a nice guy and a great player – a good midfielder for his national team.

      “It was hard but I never didn’t believe I could come back and play.”

      Towards the end of the season, Ventola was back in the matchday squads against both Liverpool and Newcastle as the Eagles picked up valuable points in the quest for survival.

      It meant that a win for Palace over Southampton in the final home game of the season would take Dowie’s side out of the drop zone with just one game left.

      Everybody remembers what came next. With the game locked at 1-1 with less than 20 minutes remaining Ventola was off the bench and charging into space to chase down a long ball from Tom Soares.

      Showing intelligence with his movement, timing his run to ensure he was still onside, Ventola broke free of the Southampton defence. With one touch, he fired the ball beyond Antti Niemi and into the net.

      Regardless of what came next, it remains a beautiful moment.

      “It’s funny,” Ventola says. “Because when you look at the images of that day, Dowie is giving me instructions, but I still didn’t really understand a word!

      “But it was a game where we were getting chances. I came on and after just five minutes I scored, the feeling was amazing. “It was my speciality to find that space behind the defence and get the goal.

      “At the time I thought it would be the goal for our salvation and that we would stay in the Premier League.

      “It was a crazy emotion. I can still remember the rush and how happy I was. Sometimes to feel good I will go on the internet and watch the goal.”

      Yet sadly there was still another twist. As the game ticked towards injury time, future Palace hero Kevin Phillips played the ball towards the back post where Danny Higginbotham popped up to equalise.

      It was a cruel blow, denying Ventola a fairytale comeback. Following the draw at Charlton the following week, relegation was confirmed.

      “It was a shame because I was told by the Chairman at the time and the coach, ‘if we stay in the Premier League, the contract for you to stay is ready.’

      “So it hurt a lot to be relegated. Instead I went back to Italy and played for Atalanta again.”

      It was even more a case of what might have been for Palace and Ventola the following season.

      Back in his homeland, Atalanta steamrolled to the Serie B title, with Ventola top scoring with 15 goals.

      “I chose to play for a team I had played for before,” he said, “I knew already what was going on there and they helped me to get fit quick. I scored 15 goals.

      “I needed at that time a place where they knew me already and I had my time to recover well and it was a good choice.”

      Ventola later had spells at Torino and Novara, but will perhaps mostly be remembered for his time at Inter, where he can count the likes of Andrea Pirlo, Youri Djorkaeff, Roberto Baggio and other greats as former teammates.

      But one player stood above the others.

      “Ronaldo [the Brazilian] was the only one I was scared about,” he laughs. “Ronaldo was another world. He was the first player I realised had every single skill.

      “He was fast, intelligent, powerful. He was a number nine who then appeared in number ten, or on the wings. He’s ‘Ronaldo the phenomenal’ for a reason.”

      It was one of my favourite places to play, so hopefully I can return in the future

      Nicola Ventola

      Ventola is still a regular analyst on Italian football for multiple broadcasters, whilst also co-hosting the successful Viva El Futbol podcast, alongside Antonio Cassano and Daniele Adani.

      “I really enjoy it,” he says with enthusiasm. “If we want to talk two hours, three hours, five hours, we can do it. We are good friends, we are really united, so it’s like being part of a team again.

      “Hopefully people can see the passion we all have. And then I’ll do Roma-Inter this weekend for example, as an analyst. I still do it because of the passion I have for the game.”

      It may have only been the briefest of spells for Ventola at Palace, but the South London atmosphere still left a lasting impression.

      “I loved the stadium,” Ventola adds. “It was one of my favourite places to play, so hopefully I can return in the future.”

      Maybe when Nicola does return to Selhurst Park the trophy cabinet might have another new addition...

      Match Details

      Fiorentina v Crystal Palace

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