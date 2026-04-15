Seconds from glory: Italian former Inter star Nicola Ventola's Palace story

Nicola Ventola recently told the matchday programme – in advance of Palace's UEFA Conference League quarter-final against Fiorentina, the side he scored on his Inter Milan debut against – that on the occasions when he has run into Palace fans over the years, he is always greeted warmly.

Maybe that’s because in an alternate universe Ventola, following a difficult season with injuries, scored the goal that kept Palace in the Premier League against the odds, way back in 2005.

This interview was initially published in the Crystal Palace v Fiorentina special-edition programme - you can buy previous issues of the matchday programme by clicking HERE.

It is soon coming up to 21 years since Ventola’s moment of magic against Southampton that temporarily had the Eagles heading towards safety.

Speaking to Ventola, even through the medium of Zoom, you feel that part of him is still running down the touchline to celebrate as Selhurst Park erupts.