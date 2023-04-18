Internationals and icons: Selhurst's biggest matches

Palace v Burnley, 1979

In May 1979, the Crystal Palace squad faced their final and most important game of the season when Burnley travelled south to Selhurst Park.

Meeting teammates nearly five hours earlier than normal, Vince Hilaire and the rest of the Crystal Palace squad were fully alert to the significance of the game they were set to play and the impact it would have on the course of the club’s history.

"We were under no illusions that it was just another game," Hilaire recalled, speaking with cpfc.co.uk in 2017. "We came out of the hotel and in the coach it took us about 45 minutes for a five-minute journey because of the crowds."

The crowds had gathered for the denouement to a successful 1978-79 season under Terry Venables, which saw the club holding a chance to gain promotion from Division Two to English football's top flight.

Sitting for an early lunch hours before kick-off, the Eagles’ prognosis for their final fixture was clear: lose and another season in Division Two beckoned; draw and promotion would be clinched; win and they would secure the championship from under the noses of league leaders Brighton.

With the lunch digested and the bus having forced its way through the packed Croydon streets, a record 51,482 supporters crammed into Selhurst Park for one of south London’s most iconic footballing nights.