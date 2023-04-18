Internationals and icons: Selhurst's biggest matches

England v Wales, 1926
‘England match No. 148’ doesn’t sound particularly special, and, to be frank, the opponents were not particularly exotic. Too early for the samba delights of Brazil or the fiery arrival of Argentina, instead it was Wales in town for an encounter between old enemies. And yet, the international played on 1st March, 1926 is unique: it is the only England game to have been hosted at Selhurst Park.
The stadium had only opened two years prior, and England took to the surface in their traditional white collared jerseys with dark blue shorts. As ever, the bigger sides dominated the selection: Bolton, Sheffield United, Aston Villa and Sunderland were represented, but there was space for Clapton Orient’s John Townrow at centre-half. Sadly, no Palace players made the squad.