Parish and Vieira reveal Palace's Academy strategy

Patrick Vieira will never forget his first one-on-one conversation with Wilfried Zaha on becoming head coach at Crystal Palace. Zaha embodies that “south London and proud” ethos running through the club, that confidence and ambition.

Vieira loves that home-grown energy, which is why he is so supportive of Palace’s impressive talent factory of an Academy featured in a six-part documentary series starting on Thursday.

“When you look at south London, and you look at Wilfried’s character, it’s about being a winner,” Vieira explains. “It’s about competing. You’re going on the field, and you’re not scared of anybody. One of the greatest conversations I had with Wilfried was about when he’s on the field. He talked about that he doesn’t care about what shirt you [the opponent] are wearing, what badges you have, he just wants to compete against you. Wilfried’s mentality is what Crystal Palace and south London is all about.

“Players like Wilfried are really important for the fans. The fans love to identify with players coming through the Academy because they always feel those players understand them and they play with passion. Wilfried’s values are also really important for the manager to keep and to spread out in the dressing room.”

Zaha was born in Ivory Coast but moved with his family to Thornton Heath aged four. South London has a population of 2.8 million and, according to Palace’s Forest Hill-born Chairman Steve Parish, is in the “top two or three hotbeds for football in the world.”