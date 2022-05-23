Rak-Sakyi and Adaramola on 'crazy' season, Vieira hairdryer and journey so far

Adaramola remembers the same session. “I just knew that this guy was mad technical – every time the ball was glued to his foot. I knew he was a good player.”

To this day, the friendly rivalry between the two players is something the coaches try to encourage. “They love it, the battle between us two,” Adaramola says. “They try to put us against each other every session in the Under-23s, because they know that we can test each other – they know we can get the best of each other as well.

“When I'm up against Jes I know I have to be on my A-game and not let anything slip, and I hope that is vice versa.”

Rak-Sakyi feels the same: “When I'm up against Tayo I have to be switched on. He’s really aggressive, he’s on the front foot. If I take too many touches he might come behind me and intercept it, so I have to change my game and play one or two touches.”

Off the pitch though, team spirit is strong.

“We go to the arcade – we have TGIs [TGI Fridays, the restuarant] once in a while to treat ourselves after a game,” Adaramola says. “We’re going to Cyprus for a couple of days – this is going to be our first boys' holiday.”

“It’s really exciting. It’s a deserved break with my boys,” says Rak-Sakyi. “Team spirit is strong. We’re not just friends on the pitch, we’re friends off the pitch too. It’s important that we’ve got a lot of team bonding there.

“We’re really tight, and that’s good.”