‘The best place in the entire universe’ – Voices of South London: Katy B

This weekend, it’s both Katy B and Crystal Palace who are On a Mission.

The Peckham-born singer will be one of tens of thousands of Eagles supporters in attendance at Wembley to lend her voice to Oliver Glasner’s side.

It’s a voice which shot to prominence with her aforementioned debut album, peaking at number two in the UK Albums Chart and spawning two top-five hits: Katy on a Mission and Lights On, both classics of the UK dance scene. Since, she has released three further UK top-ten singles, hitting number one in 2015 with Turn the Music Louder (Rumble) alongside KDA and Tinie Tempah.

Real name Katy Brien, but known worldwide as Katy B, epitomises the Palace mantra ‘South London and Proud’.

An alumna of the BRIT School in Croydon, the dance-pop star’s sound draws inspiration from the many gigs she attended.

“Obviously South London is the best place in the entire universe,” Katy tells cpfc.co.uk. “There’s just such pride that us South Londoners have. If you're in a nightclub and someone shouts out the different areas of London, we're always the loudest and the proudest and bringing the most energy.

“Growing up in South London massively influenced my music. I would yeah sing on all my friends’ older brothers tracks and stuff, and that would get played on pirate radio, and I’d just be singing at all the clubs in South London and Croydon. That’s how I got my start, really.”