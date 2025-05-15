‘The greatest moment of my career’ – Voices of Wembley: Ian Wright

Sadly, it was not to be: seven minutes from the end, Mark Hughes ran in behind and squeezed a finish between Gary O’Reilly and Nigel Martyn in goal, taking the game to a Replay which – five days later – went in United’s favour.
The story is one of Crystal Palace legend – and one we had to discuss, 35 years later, with the man himself…
- Wrighty, thanks for speaking to us. Earlier this week, it was the 35th anniversary of the 1990 FA Cup Final, Crystal Palace against Manchester United at Wembley – how do you look back on the game now?
"Well, obviously, the FA Cup means the world to me – it still does. When I grew up, the FA Cup Final was the game that I watched religiously from 1970, all the way through.
"At the time, the match felt like one of those FA Cup fairytale stories out on the pitch.
"I’d broken my leg – my fibula – twice that season. You work hard to get back, then your team wins the semi-final against the same Liverpool side which beat them 9-0 earlier that season... and then when you get to the FA Cup Final, you’re playing a great Manchester United side…
"After getting injured for the second time that season, I had just enough time to get fit again, working with the physio, David West.
"Missing the semi-final win was devastating, but I knew that if we beat Liverpool to get to the Final, I would literally have just days with respect to the work that I had to put in.
"So you can imagine, being at Palace, thinking I was going to miss out on the biggest day in Palace's history… all those things are going through your mind while you’re trying to get fit – as well as nerves!