‘The time of their lives’: How coach Phil Hingston supports Academy players

In doing so, it shows the care and attention of Palace coaches like Phil Hingston, Under-12s Head Coach and Foundation Phase Lead. Hingston says his approach with hopeful young players it to help them have “the time of their lives” by playing football and growing with the club. He is one of a number of staff whose primary responsibility is to support young prospects develop on and off-pitch.

All young players encounter challenges along the path to becoming a professional footballer, be it educational, physical, mental, or social. Palace have implemented a structure to ensure that all the players' needs are cared for, addressed and worked on.

“Through MDTs (multi-disciplinary meetings) we try to ensure holistic development as well as football development,” explains Hingston. “On a weekly basis, with medical staff, player care staff, sport science staff, safeguarding staff, all of the coaches and head of the games programme, we will try and focus on 12, up to 15, players across Under-9s to Under-12s.

“Each person will attend the meeting with notes on three or four players, which could be anything from scheduling, education, or an injury. For example: in the first episode, where [Under-12 player] Bola has been getting a lot of knee pain. We find out how we can devise a plan for each individual.